Cody Rhodes On Roman Reigns Getting His Own Shoe Line, Thinks Jey Uso Needs One Too

Undisputed WWE Champion “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes appeared on Complex’s Sneaker Shopping series, where he talked about a number of topics including Roman Reigns getting his own shoe line.

Rhodes said, “I knew something big was up. I’d seen the stuff hit social, thought, ‘Oh, this looks great.’ For me, just because I grew up in the wrestling business, my mind sometimes goes to, ‘Well, it’s good for wrestling,’ and not, ‘Hey, you’re gonna be fighting this guy in a few hours and screw his shoes, whatever.’ But my mind went to, ‘Good for wrestling.’ I also saw that the Nike luminary figures were lingering around backstage, and I just tried all I could to make it clear that I was gonna try and be a big star that night. So every time someone was around, I would just be right in front of my poster or something like that, just trying like, ‘Hey, if you guys wanna make some other shoes, another set, I’ll be all about it.’ But Roman, that fits him perfectly and fits The Bloodline specifically. There’s a specific fandom for The Bloodline. That’s their world, those shoes.”

On Jey Uso needing his own line too:

“I think if somebody right now needed a shoe to come out for them and that be their specific version, it would probably be an Air Force specific version for Jey Uso. A YEET [specific]. Because I feel like anyone else, like me, I’m wearing these on the run-ins, I’m wearing these at the airport. He’s wearing them, not just at the airports, on the run-ins, but he’s super kicking people with these shoes, so that’s a whole thing.”

You can check out Rhodes’ comments in the video below.

