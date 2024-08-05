Cody Rhodes On Steve Austin: “I Feel Like He Hasn’t Punched His Legends Card Enough”

Cody Rhodes has high expectations that Steve Austin will make additional appearances in WWE in the not too distant future. Earlier this month, the WWE Hall of Famer made waves when he made a fascinating observation on the location of WWE WrestleMania 41 and the place where he presently resides.

The match between Austin and Kevin Owens at WWE WrestleMania 38 was Austin’s first bout since his match against The Rock at WrestleMania 19 in 2003. Austin came out of retirement for the event. Allegiant Stadium in Nevada is going to be the location of WWE WrestleMania 41, which is scheduled to take place on April 19 and 20, 2024.

As Austin was being interviewed by Christopher Kamrani of The Athletic, he was asked about the possibility of racing in off-road buggy races in Nevada. He mentioned that Mania will be held in Vegas the next year, which would eliminate the need for him to leave his house. Rhodes was questioned about the possibility of Austin making an appearance at WrestleMania 41 over the course of his conversation with Gabby LaSpisa on Gabby AF.

Cody said, “Stone Cold, man. Every WrestleMania is his to be on and be part of. Steve Austin is, from a dollars and cents standpoint, the most profitable wrestler ever. From guys who like and study the business of it, that’s the benchmark and where you want to get. In addition to being all that, more memories than anyone could possibly provide. WWE at the time needed. WWE doesn’t need things that often. At that time, they needed Stone Cold Steve Austin, and he pulled (the company) out of the spot it was in and made everybody rich and brought a whole new flavor to the industry…..I didn’t see it (the tease). I’d love to see him in any capacity. He over-delivered with Kevin Owens. If that was the end, that’s a great end. Kevin Owens did an incredible job there, too. I feel like he hasn’t punched his Legends card enough. He could just come in and tag with somebody. I know he probably wants it to be at the highest of levels, but you’re a legend. You can do whatever you want.”

You can check out the complete interview below:



(h/t to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription)