Cody Rhodes On Which Country He Would Like To See Get A WWE Premium Live Event

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Cody Rhodes discussed the the company’s May 2024 visit to Bologna, Italy, during an interview with Gabby LaSpisa on Gabby AF.

“I really hope that Italy gets a WWE….we did a show in Italy, a live event. They were, if people saw Scotland, Scotland was outrageous. If people saw France, France was outrageous. I wish people got to see what Italy was like. I didn’t know what we were walking into. I didn’t even know if we were on TV in Italy.

They would be a great place for a PLE. I make no decisions and can’t get anything done, but that was a really cool experience.”

You can check out the interview below:



