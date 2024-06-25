Cody Rhodes Reflects On His Popularity At WWE International Events

Undisputed WWE Champion “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes recently spoke with Jonathan Coachman on Behind The Turnbuckle on a number of topics, including how he has been quite popular at WWE international events.

Rhodes said, “One of the things I’m enjoying most post-WrestleMania is all of these international PLEs.” “I have no clue why the audience vibes with me, as basically the big dumb American with the American flag tattooed on the side of his neck. Internationally is sometimes where I get the most love. I didn’t have a college experience. This is my global education. My connection with sports entertainment and wrestling fans worldwide. I’m so thankful I’m able to do that. I always say, I’d understand if they didn’t want to cheer for me in France and Saudi. I’d understand. They’ve completely jumped on board with it.”

“Internationally, it’s been eye opening. Again, big dumb American from the state of Georgia. I’ve learned so much from doing these international PLEs. Shoutout to Nick Khan for making these possible because it’s giving me an experience of a lifetime while I’m performing.”

