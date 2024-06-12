Cody Rhodes Reveals He Will Be Paying For A Proper Ring For SGW In Uganda

Undisputed WWE Champion, “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes, revealed on social media that he would be investing in SGW (Soft Ground Wrestling) in Uganda and that he will also be paying for a proper ring for the promotion. Rhodes also said he found someone in Uganda who could build a ring, and they could bill him for it.

Rhodes even mentioned a number of SGW talents in the video, including Bumbash, Cool Man, One Man Army and others.