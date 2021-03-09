Cody Rhodes Says AEW Has ‘Destroyed’ NXT On Wednesday Nights

During an appearance on ESPN’s Action Sports Jax, AEW’s Cody Rhodes commented on the AEW Dynamite vs. WWE NXT battle on Wednesday nights and NXT possibly moving to Tuesday nights:

“We have destroyed them for over a year now in that space. Them leaving, perhaps that opens up a different viewership for us on Wednesdays. We’re not reactionary to their booking and won’t change anything we do with what they decide to do on Wednesdays. There are a lot of smart people who work for WWE and perhaps they are planning something else, maybe it’s Wednesday Night Raw for all I know. I’m not assuming their white flag, moving to Tuesday nights, is a true white flag. I’ll wait and see. In the interim, we’ll continue to come up with new content, great stories, and make new kings and queens on our roster. If you’re ever backstage at AEW no one is talking about our competition.”

(quote courtesy of Fightful.com)