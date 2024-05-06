Cody Rhodes Says Beating R-Truth Is Part Of Finishing His Story

Undisputed WWE Champion “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes recently spoke with Fightful on a number of topics including who he thinks is the lowest-rated wrestler in WWE 2K24.

Rhodes said, “Lowest rated superstar in WWE 2k24? R-Truth.”

On his “issues” with Truth and how he needs to beat Truth to finish his story:

“So, this is something that is a little Fightful exclusive here. Not that I was Stardust, but if I was Stardust, I think Stardust lost 42 different times to R-Truth. Sometimes the matches were less than two minutes. So when people say finishing the story, part of finishing that story is beating R-Truth. Right now, I can’t touch him. Everyone loves R-Truth. He’s the man and I have to be, ‘Oh, great, R-Truth!’ But if you see R- Truth come in the Rumble and me just double leg him and take him down. You’ll know why. Deep history.”

You can check out Rhodes’ comments in the video below.



(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)