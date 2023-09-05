Cody Rhodes Scheduled For Friday’s WWE SmackDown

WWE’s fallout Payback edition of SmackDown will air this Friday, and they’ve already begun to announce details for the show.

A tag team match between Charlotte Flair and Shotzi and IYO SKY and Bayley had previously been announced for the show. WWE announced Jimmy Uso vs. AJ Styles on Monday’s episode of Raw.

The show will feature RAW superstar, Cody Rhodes, as advertised. The TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts, has advertised him for a match against Damian Priest.

This will be a dark match, though Rhodes may make an appearance on the show.

Rhodes is set to appear on Raw next week. The following is Rhodes’ September schedule:

* 9/8 Boston, MA – SmackDown

* 9/9 Uniondale, NY – House Show

* 9/10 Charlottesville, VA – House Show

* 9/11 Norfolk, VA – Raw

* 9/16 Kennewick, WA – House Show

* 9/17 Boise, ID – House Show

* 9/18 Salt Lake City, UT – Raw

* 9/23 Palm Springs, CA – House Show

* 9/24 Fresno, CA – House Show

* 9/25 Ontario, CA – Raw

* 9/30 San Francisco, CA – House Show