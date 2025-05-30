Cody Rhodes Searching For Iconic Jacket Belonging To Father Dusty Rhodes

During the latest episode of his “What Do You Want To Talk About” podcast, WWE Undisputed Champion Cody Rhodes opened up about a personal search for one of his late father Dusty Rhodes’ most iconic wardrobe pieces — a distinctive red leather jacket.

The discussion began when co-host Brandi Rhodes wore a red coat that reminded Cody of his father’s old look. “My dad used to wear this red leather coat,” Cody recalled. “It had, I want to say, Fauci… maybe it was real Gator on the shoulders. This jacket’s missing.”

Cody explained that many of Dusty’s personal items had been sold or pawned off over the years, but this particular jacket holds sentimental value. He believes someone in the family might still have it.

“A lot of his items were missing,” Cody noted. “He sold a lot of things off. But this one, I think someone in the family has.”

The American Nightmare didn’t hold back in his callout, even jokingly addressing his brother Dustin Rhodes. “If you were that person… maybe Dustin… what’s happening? I think you need to come clean, because I’ve been looking for this jacket,” he said. “It was a classic look he had.”

Fans can hear the full episode of What Do You Want To Talk About wherever podcasts are available, with video versions streaming on YouTube.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more updates on Cody Rhodes and all things pro wrestling.

(h/t to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription)