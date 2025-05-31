WWE Schedules Two Major Events To Compete Directly With AEW’s All In: Texas

WWE recently announced that both NXT’s Great American Bash and Saturday Night’s Main Event will take place on Saturday, July 12th, coinciding with AEW’s All In: Texas event.

According to WWE’s official ticketing website, the show is set to start at 2:30 PM ET. This implies that the live event will actually begin at 3 PM ET, as WWE typically lists start times 30 minutes before the actual showtime. Consequently, this means that the two events will directly compete with each other, as AEW’s All In: Texas is also scheduled to start at 3 PM ET.