Former WWE Star Set For Title Match At NXT Heatwave

A former WWE star is set to make her official in-ring return at the upcoming NXT Heatwave event. Ash By Elegance, formerly known as Dana Brooke in WWE, will compete in a Triple Threat Match for the TNA Knockouts World Championship.

On this week’s WWE NXT, General Manager Ava announced that the reigning champion, Jacy Jayne, will defend her newly won TNA Knockouts World Title against both Masha Slamovich and Ash By Elegance at NXT Heatwave on Saturday, August 24.

This will mark Ash By Elegance’s first official match in a WWE or NXT ring since her release in September 2023. While she has made non-wrestling crossover appearances on NXT as part of the ongoing WWE–TNA partnership, this will be her first bout on a WWE-branded show since departing the company.

The rivalry stems from TNA Slammiversary in July, where Jayne defeated Slamovich in a “Winner-Take-All” match to become a dual champion. Jayne later defended the TNA Knockouts World Title on TNA iMPACT! against Ash By Elegance, setting the stage for this triple threat showdown at Heatwave.

As a preview, next week’s NXT will feature a Six-Woman Tag Team Match. Jayne will team with her Fatal Influence stablemates Fallon Henley and Jazmyn Nyx to face The Elegance Brand — Ash By Elegance, Heather By Elegance, and M By Elegance.

NXT Heatwave airs live on Peacock in the US and will go head-to-head with AEW’s Forbidden Door pay-per-view. The card also features Jordynne Grace vs. Blake Monroe and a No. 1 Contender’s Match for the NXT Women’s Championship.