Current Lineup For Next Week’s Episode Of WWE NXT (8/19/2025)

WWE has announced an updated lineup for next week’s episode of NXT, which will take place at The Met in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, airing on CW.

In a Street Fight, Josh Briggs will face Yoshiki Inamura. Additionally, the Fatal Influence trio—including WWE NXT Women’s Champion and TNA Knockouts World Champion Jacy Jayne, Fallon Henley, and Jazmyn Nyx—will battle The Elegance Brand, composed of TNA Knockouts World Tag Team Champions Ash and Heather By Elegance, along with M By Elegance, in a 6-Woman Tag Team Match.

There will also be a face-to-face meeting between “The Juggernaut” Jordynne Grace and “The Glamour” Blake Monroe.

Furthermore, WWE NXT North American Champion “All Ego” Ethan Page and Chelsea Green are seeking a Peace Treaty with Tavion Heights and WWE LFG season one winner Tyra Mae Steele.

Previously announced for the show, TNA World Champion Trick Williams will compete against “The Young OG” Je’Von Evans in a match to determine the #1 contender for the WWE NXT Championship.

Also, WWE LFG season one winner Jasper Troy will face Ricky Saints in a singles match.

