Karrion Kross Reveals Bray Wyatt Pitched Him As Part Of Wyatt Faction Expansion

In a video on his official YouTube channel, Karrion Kross opened up about creative ideas that the late Windham Rotunda (aka Bray Wyatt) had shared with him before his passing, including a plan that would have seen Kross join an expanded Wyatt family stable.

Kross revealed that Wyatt envisioned expanding The Wyatt Family concept into a larger, multi-brand presence.

“Windham had so many crazy ideas, like, you know, The Righteous. Dutch and Vinnie — Bray wanted to start with the six, but he wanted to expand. One of his ideas was to have me, Vinnie, and Dutch as an extension of the Wyatt faction. He had a totally different name for it and everything. We were going to be on another show, like RAW.”

Kross also noted that Wyatt’s longtime collaborator, special effects artist Jason Baker, was deeply involved in bringing the vision to life. “Man, Jason Baker needs to write a book. He was Windham’s guy. I would hear anything second or third hand, but Jason could tell you more about it. The stuff that they were ready to do together was incredible.”

While Wyatt tragically passed away in 2023 before the idea could come to fruition, Kross’s comments shed light on just how ambitious and creative Wyatt’s plans for the WWE universe truly were.