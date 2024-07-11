Cody Rhodes Teases Match With Pro Wrestling NOAH’s Naomichi Marufuji

As PWMania.com previously reported, top WWE star “The Phenomenal” AJ Styles is set to face Japanese pro wrestling legend Naomichi Marufuji at Pro Wrestling NOAH’s Destination 2024 event.

Undisputed WWE Champion “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes shared his thoughts on the match in Pro Wrestling NOAH’s Youtube channel and teased a possible future match with the Japanese pro wrestling legend.

Rhodes said, “It’s not hyperbole to say that Marufuji, how important he is to modern pro wrestling and modern sports entertainment, I mean, if you hit the ropes behind another guy, you call that a ‘Marufuji.’ That’s a Marufuji forearm, that’s what I do. It’s part of my comeback that I have in my own matches, so just that, the fact that I’ve never got in the ring with him, that could be something that could happen down the road.”

