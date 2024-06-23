Cody Rhodes Tells WWE Live Event Crowd He Suffered Broken Ribs On SmackDown

Cody Rhodes is apparently dealing with some injuries.

“The American Nightmare” revealed he suffered two broken ribs during the attack by Jacob Fatu and The Bloodline on the June 21 episode of WWE SmackDown in Chicago, IL.

WWE’s Universal Champion broke the news during a promo for the live crowd at the Bloomington live event in Illinois on June 22.

According to Rhodes, WWE wanted to give him the weekend off and next Friday’s SmackDown in New York, but he said “Hell no!”

Cody Rhodes wrestled at the most recent WWE event with tape on his ribs and told the live crowd that two of his ribs were broken courtesy of the attack by the debuting Jacob Fatu pic.twitter.com/8kFtcuCqze — Robert DeFelice (@dudefelice) June 23, 2024