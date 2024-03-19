Cody Rhodes’ WWE RAW Promo Had References From Past AEW Segment

Following The Rock’s promo on SmackDown last week, Cody Rhodes took a strong dig at the star during Monday’s WWE RAW episode. Many fans and WWE employees felt that Rhodes should be freed from his handcuffs.

It should be noted that WWE’s recent memo to talent about keeping PG language in promos remains in effect.

On night one of WrestleMania 40, Rhodes will team up with World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins to face The Rock and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, before challenging Reigns for the title on night two.

Rhodes’ RAW promo included callbacks to a 2019 Dynamite promo he did while feuding with Chris Jericho, as shown below.

Rhodes described Rock as a “carny succubus.” He also called Jericho that. Rhodes also stated that both men believe they are more important than the current crop of talent and that the younger wrestlers rely more on the older guard.