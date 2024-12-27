Confirmed For Next Week’s Episode Of TNA iMPACT On AXS TV

TNA Wrestling announced the lineup for its weekly television program on AXS TV next week, which will be the first episode in 2025.

“The Juggernaut” Jordynne Grace, TNA Knockouts World Champion Masha Slamovich, and Knockouts World Tag Team Champions Spitfire (“The Wild Child” Jody Threat and Dani Luna) will take on Ash By Elegance, Heather By Elegance, Rosemary and Tasha Steelz in an 8-Woman Tag Team Match. This is the first match announced for next week’s show.

