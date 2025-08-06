Confirmed For Next Week’s Episode Of WWE NXT (8/12/2025)

WWE has announced the lineup for next week’s episode of NXT on CW.

In an exciting 8-Man Tag Team Match, TNA World Champion Trick Williams, TNA star Moose from The System, WWE NXT Champion “The Ruler of NXT” Oba Femi, and “The Young OG” Je’Von Evans will face off against DarkState, which consists of Dion Lennox, Cutler James, Saquon Shugars, and Osiris Griffin.

Additionally, “The Irresistible Force,” Nia Jax, will take on “The Boujee Bully,” Lash Legend, in a singles match. In tag team action, Fatal Influence, comprised of WWE NXT Women’s Champion and TNA Knockouts World Champion Jacy Jayne and Fallon Henley, will battle Kelani Jordan and Lola Vice.

Furthermore, TNA star Joe Hendry will face Charlie Dempsey of the No Quarter Catch Crew in a singles match.

Join us every Tuesday night at 8/7c for live updates and coverage of WWE NXT results.