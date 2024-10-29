Confirmed For This Week’s Episode Of WWE SmackDown

It was revealed during Monday night’s WWE Crown Jewel go-home episode of RAW that this week’s Crown Jewel go-home episode of Friday Night SmackDown will see “Main Event” Jey Uso head to the blue brand and talk it out with “The Original Tribal Chief” Roman Reigns to try and set things right once and for all.

Previously announced for the show are Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan and WWE Women’s Champion Nia Jax having a face-to-face ahead of Crown Jewel, “The Viper” Randy Orton and Undisputed WWE Champion “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes taking on Imperium (Ludwig Kaiser and World Heavyweight Champion “The Ring General” GUNTHER) in a tag team match and Women’s Tag Team Champion Bianca Belair, Damage CTRL’s IYO SKY, Piper Niven and Meta-Four’s Lash Legend facing each other in a Fatal 4-Way Match.

