Contracted WWE Star Set for NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17

As PWMania.com previously reported, Karl Anderson commented on his status with New Japan Pro Wrestling as the NEVER Openweight champion by stating, “I’m never giving this title back.”

According to Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com, it’s believed that WWE and NJPW have come to terms on an agreement for Anderson to wrestle at the Wrestle Kingdom 17 event on January 4th. If this occurs, it will be the first time that a WWE superstar has ever performed at NJPW’s biggest event of the year.

Johnson wrote, “PWInsider.com is told that Anderson had long figured into NJPW’s plans for the event even before The Good Brothers returned to WWE and that the two sides were able to come to terms to keep NJPW’s creative plans in place. We are told that Anderson will have a ‘strong role’ at the Dome show in a singles bout.”

On December 14, Anderson is scheduled to defend his title against Hikuelo.