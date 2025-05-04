Cora Jade Issues Statement After WWE Release

As part of WWE’s significant roster cuts on Friday, May 2, 2025, Cora Jade was officially released from her WWE contract, joining several other main roster and NXT talents in the wave of departures. On Friday evening, Jade (real name Brianna Coda) took to social media to issue a heartfelt and defiant statement addressing her release and what comes next.

“Dropping out of high school at 15 to chase my dreams was scary but I’m so thankful it worked out for the time that it did!” Jade wrote. “I got to live out so many childhood dreams, go so many places, do so many things and most importantly I met some of the most important people in my life that I know I’ll have in my corner forever.”

She went on to reflect on the challenges and disappointments she experienced during her time in WWE but emphasized her pride in staying true to herself.

“Unfortunately it didn’t go how I envisioned and I’m disappointed by a lot of things but I can look back with no regrets and know I did everything with love and passion and always stood up for myself, even in the times I was scared. I’m proud of myself for that.”

Jade closed her message with a bold tease of her return to the independent scene under her pre-WWE ring name:

“With all that being said, TRUST that this is not the end and only my new beginning. I have a lot to say when the time is right. I have so many ideas and am excited for the future and to be able to show what I truly am capable of. Elayna Black is back from the dead bitches! See you in 30.”

Jade had been out of action for months due to injury but was widely regarded as one of NXT’s standout young talents prior to her hiatus. Her return to the independent scene as Elayna Black is now expected to begin following the expiration of her 30-day non-compete clause, which typically applies to NXT-level contracts.

Cora Jade’s release comes amid broader restructuring under WWE’s parent company TKO Group Holdings, with several other stars—Shayna Baszler, Dakota Kai, Braun Strowman, Kayden Carter, and Katana Chance—also being let go on the same day.

