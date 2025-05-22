Cora Jade Launching OnlyFans, Teases New Direction After WWE Release

Former WWE NXT star Cora Jade, now returning to her real name Elayna Black, is making headlines just weeks after her WWE release. Since her departure on May 1, 2025, Jade has taken to social media to share cryptic teasers, bold statements, and a glimpse into what may be a major rebrand in progress.

Today, Jade posted a striking photoshoot video along with a pointed message on X (formerly Twitter), sparking fan speculation about her post-WWE plans. In one tweet, she simply wrote:

“See you in 12”

Fans were quick to interpret the cryptic message as a reference to the 12 days remaining on her 30-day non-compete clause — a standard restriction for recently released NXT talent.

Shortly after, she followed up with a far more direct tweet aimed at online critics, while hinting at her newfound creative freedom and monetization strategy:

“Btw it’s called being able to wrestle wherever I want and also now being able to profit off of you being creeps which you were going to do for free anyways!!! Get this, AT THE SAME TIME! 😘😘🤑🤑”

The post appears to address fan reactions to her new verified OnlyFans account, which surfaced shortly after her release. With content creators increasingly turning to direct-to-fan platforms, Jade seems poised to follow a similar path — combining independent wrestling opportunities with brand monetization on her own terms.

Jade’s WWE departure came as a surprise to many. A central figure in the NXT women’s division, she was known for her rebellious “Generation of Jade” persona and for holding the NXT Women’s Tag Team Championship alongside Roxanne Perez. Her unique skater-punk aesthetic and fiery promos had made her one of NXT’s standout female stars in recent years.

Before signing with WWE in 2021, Elayna Black was already building a name for herself on the independent scene, and her recent comments about wrestling “wherever I want” suggest a return to her roots could be imminent.

With fans closely watching her next moves, Elayna Black’s latest social media activity signals a talent ready to take full control of her narrative — both in the ring and in how she engages her audience.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for updates on Elayna Black’s post-WWE journey, independent wrestling news, and exclusive coverage of the latest shifts in the wrestling industry.