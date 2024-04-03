Corey Graves Addresses Ronda Rousey’s Comments About WWE

Corey Graves recently appeared as a guest on Sportskeeda’s WrestleBinge for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling.

During the discussion, Graves gave his thoughts on Rousey’s comments about her time in WWE. More specifically, Rousey has been very outspoken about Vince McMahon.

“Listen, I take everything with a grain of salt. Listen, if you’re in this business for any duration, you get used to letting those sort of things roll off your back. Everybody has a different experience in WWE or in the wrestling business. Not everybody accomplishes what they set out to accomplish. Some people never expect to love it and fall madly in love with it. You look at a guy coming from another world like a Logan Paul who’s taken to this like a fish to water. He’s having a very different experience.”

Graves continued, “Ronda came from the combat sports world, which is a very different world despite being the same general flavor as wrestling, as WWE. I’ve always gotten along well with Ronda. Her personal experience is her personal experience. When my name is mentioned, I can add something but you never really fault anybody — she’s entitled to her opinion. I don’t necessarily say I’m inclined to agree and I may downright disagree sometimes but people are entitled to their opinions and I’m sorry if she feels that way. She’s got a lot of fans around the world who were grateful for her time here.”

You can check out the interview below:



(h/t to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription)