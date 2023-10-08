Corey Graves Addresses Speculation That He Referenced CM Punk At WWE Fastlane

Seth Rollins defended his RAW World Heavyweight title against Shinsuke Nakamura in a Last Man Standing match during the 2023 WWE Fastlane PLE.

Corey Graves stated on commentary as Rollins celebrated his victory that he was “living life on the edge of a lightning bolt.”

Some social media users thought this was a reference to CM Punk, who earlier this year posted an Instagram story commemorating the 10th anniversary of his WrestleMania 29 match against The Undertaker with the caption “riding on the edge of a lightning bolt.”

Corey Graves addressed the speculation about his line. He stated, “The mental gymnastics performed by ‘wrestling Twitter’ are exhausting. Simone Biles level. ‘Living life on the edge of a lightning bolt…’ I quoted DUSTY RHODES! Do a little homework, ‘experts.’”

On Friday night, Graves trended on social media after seemingly making a reference to Punk on WWE SmackDown.

It’s not a coincidence. CM Punk is coming back. Corey Graves just said this same quote. #WWEFastlane pic.twitter.com/TTVh2c3OY6 — Will (@OfficialWiel) October 8, 2023