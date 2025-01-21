Corey Graves Set To Return On Tonight’s WWE NXT

Corey Graves’ status within WWE has been a topic of much speculation following his recent move to NXT and a candid tweet expressing his frustrations.

In the tweet, Graves detailed his journey in WWE, highlighting the challenges he faced after being told he couldn’t continue as an in-ring performer due to injury, his transition to commentary, and his disappointment at being informed he wasn’t “famous enough” for a spot on Raw or SmackDown. He wrote:

“Imagine chasing your dream. Then being TOLD (not deciding) that you’re no longer physically able to pursue your dream. Then you dedicate your life to something ‘dream adjacent’ and being pretty f***ing awesome at it. And then, when it’s time to enjoy the fruits of your labor, being told you’re not famous enough for your own job. Just in case you’ve wondered where I’ve been.”

This led to speculation that Graves was genuinely unhappy with the reassignment. PWInsider.com initially reported that there were no plans for him to appear on that week’s NXT, adding to the uncertainty about his future with the brand.

However, in an updated report, Fightful Select confirmed that Graves is now listed for commentary on the show and is expected to be present at the WWE Performance Center for rehearsals. This development suggests that he will indeed continue to be involved with NXT moving forward, despite his apparent dissatisfaction.

The situation has left fans wondering whether this will evolve into an on-screen storyline or if WWE is addressing Graves’ concerns internally. Regardless, his return to NXT commentary seems to signal that the company is moving ahead with the current arrangement.

Here is the updated card:

NXT Championship Match: Oba Femi (c) vs. Eddy Thorpe

NXT North American Championship Match: Tony D’Angelo (c) vs. Ridge Holland