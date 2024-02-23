Corey Graves Still Wants To Be In The Ring And Be A Performer

Sam Adonis, the brother of WWE commentator Corey Graves, made some comments about possibly sharing a wrestling ring with Graves at a later time in an interview with Fightful.com.

“Honestly, I was devastated when he was injured in the first place. Just like any group of brothers, my dream—I don’t know about his, but—main eventing WrestleMania against Corey Graves is what we’ve thought about since we were children. I thought it would have been excellent. He eventually got hurt and as far as I know, he’s cleared right now. I don’t know the circumstances of that. I’m very far removed from the inner workings of WWE. They seem to be knowing what they’re doing.

So I trust the process. If it’s meant to be then it’s meant to be, but one of these days, I would love to be in the ring with my brother, whether it’s in a tag team capacity or in a match. Who’s to say when or where that would be possible, but I know he still has the urges to be in the ring. He still wants to be a performer, but he’s also a very intelligent man and he knows he’s very good at what he does. I don’t think anyone’s going to defraud him or anybody is gonna try to make him give up what he has to attain something different when this right now is so valuable.”

You can check out the full interview below: