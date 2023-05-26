Countdown To AEW DoN Premieres Tonight, Note On AEW Collision Premiere

– In addition to the go-home edition of AEW Rampage, Countdown to AEW Double or Nothing 2023 premieres tonight on TNT at 11pm EST. AEW posted the following reminder to fans on their official Twitter feed ahead of both shows. Make sure to join us here at PWMania.com tonight for live AEW Rampage results coverage from Las Vegas, Nevada and again on Sunday for live AEW Double or Nothing 2023 results coverage.

The Countdown to #AEWDoN is on! Don't miss an in-depth preview of this Sunday's PPV action, TONIGHT at 11pm ET/10pm CT on @tntdrama, right after #AEWRampage! pic.twitter.com/CWxJCnEZ8Q — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 26, 2023

– As noted, Tony Khan announced the Untied Center in Chicago, Illinois as the host venue for the debut edition of the new weekly two-hour Saturday night program, AEW Collision on TNT. After the announcement, the official Twitter feed of the United Center immediately began pushing tickets for the show. Check it out below and make sure to join us here at PWMania.com on 6/17 for live AEW Collision results coverage from Chicago, Ill.