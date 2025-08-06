Current Lineup For WWE NXT Heatwave

Following Tuesday night’s episode of WWE NXT, the company has announced the current lineup for the upcoming Heatwave premium live event (PLE), scheduled for later this month.

“The Glamour” Blake Monroe will face “The Juggernaut” Jordynne Grace in a singles match. WWE NXT Champion “The Ruler of NXT” Oba Femi will defend his title against either TNA World Champion Trick Williams or “The Young OG” Je’Von Evans.

Additionally, WWE NXT Tag Team Champions Hank & Tank (Hank Walker and Tank Ledger) will defend their titles against two members of DarkState, which includes Dion Lennox, Cutler James, Saquon Shugars, and Osiris Griffin.

WWE NXT Heatwave 2025 will take place on Sunday, August 24, at the Lowell Memorial Auditorium in Lowell, Massachusetts.