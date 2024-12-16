Curtis Axel On How CM Punk Helped Him During His Career

Former WWE star Curtis Axel appeared on Monte and the Pharaoh to talk about a number of topics, including how CM Punk does get a bad rap but The Best In The World has helped him out a lot during his career.

Axel said, “He does get a bad rap. He helped me out a lot. I’m friends with him. We’ve been boys. We’ve had battles, bad battles, all over the world. He’s been nothing but a help for me. I know where people can say he has a bad reputation because of his attitude, but you kind of have to have that with this industry. You have to have that ‘don’t give a hell about whatever’ and you just go and do you. If you don’t have self-confidence and ‘I’m better than you,’ then you’re going to fail. Punk has always had that. I have nothing but respect for him. He’s helped me. I would love to fight him again. We’ve had some battles. We’re both Heyman guys.”

