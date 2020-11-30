D-Von Dudley Dealing With Health Issues, Update On Gillberg

– D-Von Dudley (Devon Hughes), who has been working as a backstage Producer for WWE, announced on his recent Table Talk podcast that he is dealing with health issues. Hughes stated that he is “hanging in there” and would be seeing a doctor. Hughes didn’t go into further details but noted that things have “been a little rough” and he’s doing what he can.

According to PWInsider.com, Hughes has missed recent television tapings due to his health issues.

– It was previously reported that former WWE star Duane Gill (Gilldberg) suffered a heart attack. A GoFundMe page has been set up to help Gill’s family with medical expenses.

James Ellsworth noted that Gill is now resting at home and posted the following photo: