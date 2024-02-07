Dakota Kai Hints That She Could Be Getting Closer To In-Ring Return

It appears that WWE may be bringing back a star who has been out of the ring for several months. It also coincides with an interesting storyline in which they may be involved.

After leaving WWE, Dakota Kai returned to the company at SummerSlam 2022, where she formed Damage CTRL with Bayley and IYO SKY. They had an incredible run, with Kai and SKY holding the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship on multiple occasions.

On the May 12 edition of SmackDown, Kai suffered a torn ACL while working with Bayley against Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships.

Kai has been on television in recent months but has not wrestled as the faction has grown. The group recently turned on Bayley on last week’s SmackDown after Bayley discovered they had been disparaging her in Japanese.

Kai, who was not in the segment, has been speculated to be the one who told Bayley what they were saying.

Kai posted this teaser on Instagram, indicating that she was getting closer to making an in-ring return.

You can check it out below: