Dakota Kai On Finding Out Kairi Sane Was Returning To WWE And Joining Damage CTRL

WWE SmackDown star and Damage CTRL member Dakota Kai recently took to an episode of her Twitch Stream, where she talked about a number of topics including when she found out Kairi Sane was returning to the company and joining Damage CTRL.

Kai said, “Not that long. Not that long at all. Almost as though we found out the day before. There’s a lot of stuff that we don’t find out until the day of. I was so happy. I met IYO and Kairi almost ten years ago, my first tour of Japan in 2013/2014. It was right when my tour was ending. We hung out and went to dinner. Kairi is a sweetheart. She’s also deadly. You do not want to cross her.”

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)