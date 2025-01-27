Dakota Kai Pulled From WWE RAW Days Before Royal Rumble Due To Injury

WWE is currently without one of its Raw stars just days before the Royal Rumble.

PWInsider.com reports that Dakota Kai has been pulled from the road following her last match on the January 20th episode of Raw, where she teamed with IYO SKY in a tag match against Zoey Stark and Shayna Baszler.

According to the report, Kai was “hurt” during the bout. While the exact nature of her injury has not been confirmed, one source speculated that it may have stemmed from a rough bump she took after a missile dropkick.

As of now, Kai is not backstage at Raw tonight, and there is no official word on whether this will prevent her from participating in the Royal Rumble this weekend.

Fans and colleagues alike are hoping for her speedy recovery as the wrestling world waits for more updates on her condition.