Dakota Kai Reveals New Name and Shows Off Her New Post-WWE Look

Dakota Kai was one of many WWE NXT talents released in April 2022. Kai is officially a free agent due to a 30-day non-compete clause in her NXT contract.

WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page spoke on Kai possibly signing with AEW in a recent interview with Sportskeeda.com.

“I was surprised they [WWE] got rid of Dakota. She’s good-looking, her work is really good, I was expecting to see her up there, but she never got that shot. If I was Tony Khan, I’d pick her ass up,” Page said.

Kai announced on Instagram that her new name will be King Kota, and she shared a few photographs of her post-WWE look.