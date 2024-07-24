Damian Priest Addresses The WWE Money In The Bank Botched Pin Attempt

Damian Priest discussed the incident during his WWE World Heavyweight Title defense against Seth Rollins at the WWE Money in the Bank 2024 Premium Live Event, which involved a pin attempt.

Prior to the match, WWE announced that if Priest won, Rollins would be barred from challenging for the title again for as long as Priest retained it. However, if Rollins won, Priest would have to leave The Judgment Day.

Rollins hit the falcon arrow near the end of the bout, and the referee stopped counting at two, despite the fact that Priest did not kick-out. Drew McIntyre appeared with the MITB briefcase to cash in, and the match progressed into a triple threat bout. The Priest went over to retain.

Priest talked about the incident with Joseph Staszewski of the New York Post.

Priest replied, “The idea that I forgot to kick out, that not a thing. We don’t forget to kick out. Twenty years in, I’m pretty sure there is some kind of muscle memory there. So me forgetting was not the case. There was nothing outside that was supposed to happen. It was a matter of there was a situation, but I’m OK. Everybody’s fine, the story continues. It doesn’t affect anything. The show goes on and I think fans are very invested in everything that’s going on. The ones that matter knew the situation and nobody thought twice about it. It was, move on.”

Priest will defend his World Title against GUNTHER next Saturday at SummerSlam.