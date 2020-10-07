Damien Sandow Opens Up About His Failed Money In The Bank Cash-In

During an interview with WrestlingInc.com, former WWE star Aron Stevens (Damien Sandow) talked about his failed Money in the Bank cash-in against John Cena:

“Yeah, I wasn’t happy about it, but I talked to a very high-ranking official, not Vince, but in the family. And pretty much, ‘look, we’re going up against Monday Night Football and the World Series. We need this. You have three segments.’ OK, so I knew what I had to do. In the long term, I was frustrated, but in the immediate, I had to worry about going on TV and get the ratings up, and we did. Point-blank, we did, and to me, it was past that what they did because you come back, everyone’s hugging you, saying what a great job you did and then two weeks later, there’s nothing for you. That was just like, ‘OK, whatever.’

“So yeah, I was a little bit upset about it, but then you’re dressing up as someone new every week. I said, OK, you know what, if this is what I’m going to do, they usually give guys that and guys do it as a punishment. I’m like no, if I’m going to be Davy Crockett, you’re going to give me Davy Crockett music, and if I’m going to be an interpretive dancer, go get me a onesie flesh-colored leotard. Let’s do it right. So that is the way Damien Mizdow happened.”