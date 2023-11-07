Dana White Shoots Down Rumors Of Brock Lesnar And Ronda Rousey Fighting At UFC 300

With UFC 300 coming up in the early 2024, which is expected to be a loaded card, there has been speculation that Ronda Rousey and Brock Lesnar may think about making a return to the Ultimate Fighting Championship.

Rousey has not competed since she suffered consecutive defeats in a row. Holly Holm knocked her out with a head kick at UFC 193 in November 2015, which led to Holm winning the UFC Women’s Bantamweight Title. However, she later lost to Amanda Nunes via a TKO victory in 48 seconds at UFC 207 in December 2016, which led to her being dethroned as champion.

Shayna Baszler defeated Rousey in their most recent match, which took place at SummerSlam this past summer. Rousey is not currently bound by any contract with WWE and is instead participating in select independent wrestling events.

Lesnar has a professional mixed martial arts (MMA) record of 5-3 with 1 no contest, and he has competed for the UFC World Heavyweight Title. After suffering a defeat at the hands of Alistair Overeem at UFC 141, he decided to hang up his gloves and return to WWE in 2012. In 2016, Lesnar competed at UFC 200 after coming out of retirement for the event.

Lesnar’s most recent bout, which took place at SummerSlam, was a defeat at the hands of Cody Rhodes. It is anticipated that Lesnar will make his return to WWE in the month of January in time for the Royal Rumble and the road to WrestleMania 40.

Dana White, president of the UFC, recently gave an interview to Sports Illustrated in which he shot down any speculation regarding a possible return to the organization by Ronda Rousey or Brock Lesnar.

“I get why everybody asks,” said White. “I love that everybody loves them like that, and with so much passion. I do, too. But they’re definitely not coming back for UFC 300.”

White added, “I’m focused on Madison Square Garden. But no, they’re not coming back.”