Danhausen May Retain Rights To His Signature Look In WWE

WWE star Danhausen has gained significant popularity among fans since his debut at the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event earlier this year.

His horror-themed face paint and comedic timing set him apart from others in the industry. Interestingly, during an appearance on “Insight with Chris Van Vliet” last year, Danhausen revealed that he has trademarked his signature look.

After Danhausen signed with WWE earlier this year, a curious fan inquired during a recent edition of Fightful Select Answers Q&A whether Danhausen still owns the copyright to his face-painted look or if those rights have now transferred to WWE.

Sean Ross Sapp responded that once a wrestler signs with WWE, they forfeit many rights. However, if a wrestler owns any intellectual property prior to signing a contract with the company, they retain ownership if they later leave the promotion.

Sapp also noted that wrestlers often end up signing over several “surprising things” during their onboarding process.