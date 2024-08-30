Daniel Garcia Believed To Be Staying In AEW Despite WWE Interest

It appears that AEW will extend Daniel Garica’s contract, despite WWE’s interest.

Garcia made his return to AEW programming during the AEW All In: London 2024 pay-per-view event from Wembley Stadium, where MJF faced Will Ospreay for the International Title. He did so when he appeared and removed his mask. He punched MJF, assisting Ospreay go over.

Garcia had been off AEW television since earlier this month due to an angle on Dynamite in which MJF turned heel and attacked him. Since his return, fans speculated that he may have negotiated a new deal. As previously revealed by PWInsider.com, Garcia has yet to sign a new contract. His contract is up in October 2024.

AEW President Tony Khan stated at the All In media scrum that he sees Garcia’s participation at the PPV as a ‘positive sign’ and does not want to publicly comment on anyone’s contract. Khan commended Garcia and stated that they like having him in AEW.

In the most recent issue of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer stated, “One has to think bringing him back is the indication he’s staying. Those in WWE seemed to believe that. When the angle was done, several close to the situation noted that they expected him to stay but he had considered WWE, which was trying to recruit him.”

WWE executives, like Swerve Strickland, believed that the offers made by AEW to both performers exceeded market value.