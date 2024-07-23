Darby Allin Says Current AEW Shows Are “So Much Better” Than Before

Darby Allin discussed AEW’s current status in comparison to its early years in an interview with Uproxx.com to promote the 2024 Blood and Guts edition of AEW Dynamite.

Allin said, “The shows are just so much better. I feel like you kind of have to throw crap at the wall and see what sticks for the first few years.”

“To get on Dynamite, you really have to be good. It’s no longer, ‘Oh, you know, I’m friends with this guy, so I’m gonna give him a hand out and just put him on the show,’ it’s not about that anymore. You gotta put up, you gotta perform and you gotta actually bust your ass or you’re not gonna get on the show and a lot of the people that were not good were weeded out the first couple of years.”