AEW held two dark matches during Wednesday’s Dynamite taping from Detroit’s Little Caesars Arena.

The first match featured Skye Blue and Willow Nightingale upset Marina Shafir and Nyla Rose when Nightingale pinned Shafir. The second dark match saw Ethan Page and Preston Vance defeat QT Marshall and Aaron Solo after Vance pinned Solo.

Since the company ceased taping Elevation, AEW has been holding dark matches.