Date For AEW Double Or Nothing Pay-Per-View Event Revealed

During Sunday night’s AEW Revolution pay-per-view event, it was announced that AEW’s next pay-per-view event, Double or Nothing, will take place during Memorial Day weekend. The show will take place on Sunday, May 30th, at Daily’s Place in Jacksonville.

For what it’s worth, the show was originally set to take place at the MGM Grand Arena in Las Vegas on May 29th but those plans had to be changed due to the pandemic.