Date Of Hearing For WWE’s Texas Attorney General Lawsuit Suit Set

WWE filed a lawsuit in February against Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton to prevent the release of an agreement between WWE and the City of San Antonio.

If this information is released, it will reveal how much WWE was paid to bring the Royal Rumble to the city last year. The company claimed in the lawsuit that the transaction was a trade secret and contained proprietary information that qualified for an exemption under Texas’ public information law.

In April 2023, city officials were exempt from the state Attorney General’s office, allowing them to avoid bidding on the deal. In January, the Attorney General revised his decision with Assistant Attorney General Michelle Garza, stating that “WWE has failed to provide specific factual evidence demonstrating the information at issue is confidential under” Texas’s public information law.

This appears to have resulted from a review following a second records request made prior to last October. Brandon Thurston of WrestleNomics obtained court documents indicating that a hearing is scheduled for May 29th.

WWE’s attorney and Judge Jan Soifer will attend the default judgment hearing.