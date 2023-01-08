Dates Reveals for 2023 New Japan Cup and NJPW’s 51st Anniversary Show

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

Dates and locations for the New Japan Cup tour have been released by NJPW.

This event will begin on March 5 of this year. The tournament will be held until March 21st. The following is the schedule:

  • March 5 (Sunday) at Korakuen Hall
  • March 8 (Wed) Big Palette Fukushima
  • March 10 (Fri.) Ai-Messe Yamanashi
  • March 11 (Sat) Aichi Prefectural Gymnasium
  • March 13 (Mon) Item Ehime
  • March 18 (Sat) Act City Hamamatsu
  • March 21 (Tue., holiday) Aole Nagaoka

In addition, on March 6th, NJPW will celebrate its 51st anniversary. A singles match between the IWGP World Heavyweight Champion and the Junior Heavyweight Champion is usually featured on the show. The current champions are Kazuchika Okada and Hiromu Takahashi.

