Dates Reveals for 2023 New Japan Cup and NJPW’s 51st Anniversary Show

Dates and locations for the New Japan Cup tour have been released by NJPW.
This event will begin on March 5 of this year. The tournament will be held until March 21st. The following is the schedule:
- March 5 (Sunday) at Korakuen Hall
- March 8 (Wed) Big Palette Fukushima
- March 10 (Fri.) Ai-Messe Yamanashi
- March 11 (Sat) Aichi Prefectural Gymnasium
- March 13 (Mon) Item Ehime
- March 18 (Sat) Act City Hamamatsu
- March 21 (Tue., holiday) Aole Nagaoka
In addition, on March 6th, NJPW will celebrate its 51st anniversary. A singles match between the IWGP World Heavyweight Champion and the Junior Heavyweight Champion is usually featured on the show. The current champions are Kazuchika Okada and Hiromu Takahashi.