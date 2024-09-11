Dave Bautista Believes CM Punk Would Be Successful As A Hollywood Actor

Dave Bautista praised CM Punk during his media tour to promote the film “The Killer’s Game,” which also stars Drew McIntyre, who has been in a feud with Punk for almost the entire year in the WWE.

While appearing on BuzzFeed Celeb, the future WWE Hall of Famer praised Punk as an actor. Punk has appeared in the television series Heels and played the lead in Girl On The Floor.

Bautista stated, “You know who I think was really overlooked as an actor? I don’t know if he hasn’t pursued it as much as he’d like to because he’s still heavily pursuing professional wrestling but it’s CM Punk, Phil Brooks. His potential in acting is pretty unlimited. So I really wanna see more from him in acting, and I’d actually love to work with him because I think he has a passion for acting, but I think, still, his heart is in professional wrestling. Until he’s able to let that go a little bit, he’ll never be able to fully envelope himself in acting and I think Phil Brooks…he’s a great actor.”

Punk and Bautista have been friends for many years. Punk is scheduled to face McIntyre in a Hell in a Cell match at the Bad Blood PLE next month.

You can check out the complete interview below:



