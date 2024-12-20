Dave Bautista’s Production Company Signs With WME

Matt Grobar of Deadline.com reports that WWE legend Dave Bautista and his production company “Dogbone Entertainment” have recently reached an agreement and signed with WME. It was also mentioned in the report that Bautista is currently shooting “The Wrecking Crew” with Jason Momoa, where he plays the role of a buddy cop action comedy for Amazon MGM Studios.

The movie, which is written by Jonathan Tropper and directed by Ángel Manuel Soto, is about an unlikely duo of half-brothers — one, an impulsive detective, and the other, a disciplined Navy SEAL who are drawn together by their father’s murder in Hawaii, leading them on a perilous journey to expose a far-reaching conspiracy.