Dax Harwood Reveals One Of His Favorite Matches From His 20-Year Career

AEW star and one-half of FTR Dax Harwood recently took to his official Twitter (X) account and revealed one of his favorites match from his 20-year career.

Harwood wrote, “2 years ago today. The match that launched FTR into our current iteration. This is one of my favorite matches of my 20 year career. I’m lucky to have shared the ring with Punk.”

