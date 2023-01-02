Dax Harwood’s Podcast Comments Have Upset Some People in AEW

After hearing what Dax Harwood said on his podcast last week, there seems to be some unhappiness among some AEW members.

Dax praised the company and the locker room, as well as The Elite and CM Punk. Harwood stated near the end of the podcast that he would appreciate it if both parties could work things out. Click here to read about the renewed speculation about CM Punk’s future with AEW.

Bryan Alvarez and Dave Meltzer stated on the Wrestling Observer Radio that they had heard from people who were dissatisfied with the podcast.

Alvarez reiterated his belief that CM Punk and The Elite will never work together again after what happened after All Out. Meltzer stated that because it is professional wrestling, he would “never say never.”

Meltzer said, “From what I heard from different people, not the people who you probably heard from, they were not particularly happy at all about this.” Alvarez followed up, “All I heard the other day was how unhappy people were about that podcast.”

Meltzer then proposed that AEW hold a company meeting to discuss some issues. He said, “This is what they need, I’ve said this before and they’ve done it. They need a team meeting on Wednesday in Seattle. They need to get this stuff cleared up and get everyone on the same page because they’re not…”

(h/t to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription)