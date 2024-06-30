Deonna Purrazzo On What She Thinks Every Women’s Division Needs To Succeed

AEW star Deonna Purrazzo recently spoke with Bodyslam.net on a number of topics including what she thinks every women’s division needs in order to succeed in the industry.

Purrazzo said, “Yeah I think that’s what every women’s division needs… is time to tell these stories and let them breathe and let fans pick who they like and don’t like and and then do fun things like, you know, just qualification match or add different stipulations to it. I think that then there’s also, you know, we’re dealing with the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament right now and that is an opportunity to wrestle for the world championship at All In and there’s so many pieces going on in our division right now. That’s what makes a successful division is you have your stories with the champion. You have Toni Storm and Mina coming up at Forbidden Door. But then you also have this, like, underlying who’s Mariah going to pick story happening. You have Mercedes Mone and Stephanie Vaquer wrestling at Forbidden Door. And going back and forth to CMLL, like, there’s just so much. Then you have me and Thunder. Total non-storyline happening. You have the Owen happening, like… That’s what you want to see in a women’s division. That’s a women’s division you want to be a part of. If you can’t be in the world title, you can be doing something else, building your stock to get to the world title and so I’m just, again, so grateful to be on any show, doing anything, working with anyone, and continuing to build my stock and introduce myself to this new audience.”

You can check out Purrazzo’s comments in the video below.

