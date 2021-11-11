Details On How Much Creative Freedom Bray Wyatt Had In WWE

During an appearance on the Gimme A Hull Yeah podcast, Callosum Studios owner and special makeup effects artist Jason Baker discussed working with Bray Wyatt and WWE:

“WWE did give Bray and I a lot of creative freedom but also, a lot of times, everything had to be approved. There were little tweaks and changes and things like that. At the end of the day, whoever is footing the bill is the one who gets (final say). If we’re working for WWE and creating a mask for them, it’s safety first. The big thing we have to do it make sure that it’s comfortable, durable, and they can see out of it. If they can’t see, they can miss a move and it can end badly where they hurt themselves, someone else, or worse. They are professionals at what they do and they do high-risk maneuvers. I would hate to be that person where ‘I couldn’t see what I was doing and now I’m paralyzed because you didn’t do your job right.”